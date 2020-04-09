Coronavirus: Funeral headache for Eastern Cape health dept after mourner tests positive

The Eastern Cape government is searching for more than 100 people who breached lockdown laws by attending a funeral in Majola in Port St Johns, after one of the mourners tested positive for Covid-19, according DispatchLIVE.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. In terms of lockdown regulations, no more than 50 people are allowed to attend a funeral.

Judy Ngoloyi, spokesperson for Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, told DispatchLIVE that the case of the mourner, who returned to East London from Port St Johns, was included in the 45 positive cases in the Eastern Cape.

"Since the incident, that area has been identified as a hotspot area. Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for door-to-door screening, testing and awareness, especially in areas where we have confirmed cases, that process has started in that area following this incident," Ngoloyi said.

Meanwhile, HeraldLIVE reported that the Eastern Cape health department traced 400 people who attended a KwaDwesi funeral of a nurse three weeks ago. Three mourners have since tested positive for Covid-19

According to the publication, members of a family who attended the funeral have still not been tested, even though they have symptoms, because they do not have airtime to call the department.

They spoke to Councillor Nqabakazi Zuma, who contacted the municipal office. The family was advised to go to Livingstone Hospital.

Nosisi Mdodana, told HeraldLIVE that she hoped the department would come to their house because her father was old.

"Our other relatives [who were at the funeral] said they have been contacted and are on some waiting list to be tested," she said.

Her father, Phakamile, 76, said he didn't undergo a test at the local clinic when he went to collect his medication because of the long queues.

"We're not scared of being tested but there's no way, at my old age, I'm going to go and stand in a long line somewhere and possibly contract the virus in the queues because people aren't practising social distancing," he said.

On Monday News24 reported that Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya urged residents who attended the KwaDwesi funeral to be cautious because the number of infected people is escalating.

"We are aware of concerning reports that a large number of people are worried that they may have been exposed to Covid-19. If you are in this group, please go to your nearest health facility as soon as possible," said Mafaya.

"Please ensure that you are covered with a mask or scarf or any cloth when you go to the health centres," said Mafaya.

Also on Monday, provincial health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said gatherings such as funerals are some of the places where transmission takes place, without people realising it, reported News24.



Manana urged city residents and those in the province at large, who had recently attended mass gatherings, such as church services and particularly funerals, "to come and be tested"."People must phone 0800 032 364 or 0800 299 999, so that they can get tested," he said.

- Compiled by Vanessa Banton