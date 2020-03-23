Coronavirus: Garden Route resorts close, Stellenbosch municipal admin staff to work from home

The Garden Route District Municipality is closing all its resorts, namely the Calitzdorp Spa, De Hoek Mountain Resort, Swartvlei Caravan Park and Victoria Bay Caravan Park from Tuesday.

The decision was made to safeguard the health and safety of guests, resort employees and locals, the district municipality said.

Meanwhile, the Stellenbosch Municipality will reduce its municipal office staff by half to decrease physical contact amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement issued on Monday, administrative staff will be required to work from home on a rotational basis until further notice in order to protect employees.

"This decision was made in order for us to comply with social distancing that is required during this unprecedented time," municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said.

Customer offices will remain open, but locals are urged to phone, email or send a WhatsApp to engage with the municipality or their local councillor, instead of visiting a municipal office in person.

Residents were encouraged to submit service requests using these channels:

Phone (General) 021 808 8111

Phone (24/7 emergency line) 021 808 8890

Email engineering.services@stellenbosch.gov.za

Whatsapp 076 951 0768

The City of Cape Town was also is in the process of reducing 60% of its staff at all of its offices to comply with the social distancing.

"Customer offices will remain open, however, the City is reducing the number of employees at our facilities and offices to limit contact between staff," mayor Dan Plato said in a statement.



"We are also prioritising queries related to essential services and given the nature of these inquiries, some personnel are required to work from the office.”

Residents are encouraged to submit service requests by phone on 0860 103 089 (choose option 1 for solid waste and option 2 for water-related matters); by email or SMS for water matters at water@capetown.gov.za or 31373 (max of 160 characters); or online at www.capetown.gov.za (click on City Connect).

Municipal courts will remain open and functional, Plato said.

"However, access to court buildings is restricted to comply with the social distancing requirement.”



