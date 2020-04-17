Coronavirus: Gauteng cases climb, with most recorded in Johannesburg

Gauteng remains the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, recording a total of 969 cases, with 479 recoveries as of Thursday.

The total number of deaths in the province currently sits at six.

According to the Gauteng Department of Health, Johannesburg has recorded the highest number of positive cases with 575.

Ekurhuleni has 180 cases, Tshwane 109, West Rand 35, Sedibeng eight, and there have been 62 unallocated cases.

The department's spokesperson, Kwara Kekana, said contact numbers and addresses will be obtained from law enforcement, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

"We are able to make corrections where a case may have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district," Kekana said.

News24 previously reported that Gauteng had recorded 37% of cases in the country.

This was confirmed by Premier David Makhura on Thursday, who explained that before the lockdown 52% of confirmed cases were in Gauteng. He said the lockdown had slowed down the rate of infection.

He also said community health workers were continuing to screen and test people in high density areas.