 

Coronavirus: Gauteng cases climb, with most recorded in Johannesburg

2020-04-17 14:48

Azarrah Karrim

Gauteng remains the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, recording a total of 969 cases, with 479 recoveries as of Thursday.

The total number of deaths in the province currently sits at six.

According to the Gauteng Department of Health, Johannesburg has recorded the highest number of positive cases with 575.

Ekurhuleni has 180 cases, Tshwane 109, West Rand 35, Sedibeng eight, and there have been 62 unallocated cases.

The department's spokesperson, Kwara Kekana, said contact numbers and addresses will be obtained from law enforcement, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

"We are able to make corrections where a case may have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district," Kekana said.

News24 previously reported that Gauteng had recorded 37% of cases in the country.

This was confirmed by Premier David Makhura on Thursday, who explained that before the lockdown 52% of confirmed cases were in Gauteng. He said the lockdown had slowed down the rate of infection.

He also said community health workers were continuing to screen and test people in high density areas.

Read more on:    department of health  |  gauteng  |  coronavirus  |  health  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Govt to tackle Covid-19 using data and healthcare workers, says Prof Karim

42 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: How smart is the DA’s smart plan for after lockdown?
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 19:10 PM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
One lucky winner bags the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-04-16 21:32 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 