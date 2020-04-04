Coronavirus: Gauteng health dept asks for donations of masks, gloves and ventilators

The Gauteng Department of Health has called on organisations, corporations, NGOs and individuals to help with donations of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face masks, gloves and ventilators.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said these donations would be used to assist the government's response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"It is against this backdrop that we call on those who wish to contribute to donate PPE and ventilators. The fight against Covid-19 requires a joint effort by all sectors of society," Kekana said.

According to information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the coronavirus damages the lungs, while one in six people can become seriously ill and develop breathing difficulties in the process.

To relieve this, a ventilator is used to push air with increased levels of oxygen into the lungs. As a result, ventilators play a vital role in the breathing process, while PPEs are important to reduce exposure to the spread of the virus.

"The department needs two types of ventilators, namely mechanical ventilation and non-invasive ventilation, Kekana added.

The department has expressed gratitude to members of the public who have assisted in stopping the further spread of the virus in Gauteng.

Those who wish to donate have been encouraged to send an email to the department on covid19.donations@gauteng.gov.za or to call 072 633 0515.