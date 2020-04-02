 

Coronavirus: Good reviews pour in for drive-through testing station at the Wanderers

2020-04-02 18:50

Azarrah Karrim

HealthInsite, a corporate wellness and occupational health service provider in collaboration with Mullah Labs, has set up a drive-through Covid-19 testing station at the stadium. (Supplied)

Streams of good reviews have been pouring in for a drive-through testing station at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg which was established last week to test people for Covid-19.

The testing station, which is the brainchild of corporate wellness and occupational health service provider HealthInsite in partnership with Mullah Labs, was set up to make testing for the virus more accessible.

The COO of HealthInsite, Jedd Myers, said they have experienced a flood of people eager to be tested.

"We've been seeing a huge uptake, averaging between 25 and 35 vehicles a day."

He added the company had created a seamless process - from testing patients in their cars, sending the results to labs, getting them back to people, starting the quarantine process and ending in negative results.

People, who meet the criteria, can drive to the station and be tested while remaining in their cars.

Plans have been put in place to establish testing stations in Cape Town and Durban.

READ | Covid-19 testing: Only a fraction of Mkhize’s 60 mobile units are ready

"We are a nationwide operation and have operational centres in both of those nodes, so we are going through the process at the moment of identifying sites and hope to have Cape Town online early next week and Durban either late next week or the following week," Myers said.

He added the company would ultimately like to play a role in government strategy and have a broad impact on the crisis.

"My intention has always been to impact hundreds of thousands of lives … to create healthcare initiatives, strategies, processes and operations that would impact lives," Myers said.

He added the company had also established mobile testing services which came to people in their homes.

"I think [our work] highlights what we've been able to achieve and where we can go to - creating an impact on the country.

"Testing is such an important part of flattening the curve and we are proud to play our part," Myers said.

