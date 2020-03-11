 

Coronavirus: Gauteng Covid-19 patient critical as he battles renal disease

2020-03-11 16:30

Sesona Ngqakamba

MEC for health Bandile Masuku.

MEC for health Bandile Masuku. (Palesa Dlamini)

One of the 13 South Africans, who tested positive for the coronavirus, has renal disease and is in a critical condition, the Gauteng health department said on Wednesday. 

The 57-year-old patient suffered from renal disease which the department was worried about, Health MEC Bandile Masuku said.

He added the man has comorbidity, meaning the presence of one or more conditions in addition to the primary condition.

"Those are two factors that usually give us a severe pattern of the disease that we have seen," Masuku said.

He confirmed five patients had tested positive for the virus which first hit the city of Wuhan in China about three months ago.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the patients, who tested positive, would be moved to designated facilities established to deal with the virus.

Earlier, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed six news cases, bringing the number of locals who have tested positive to 13.

