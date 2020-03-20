Coronavirus: Healthcare workers report having to reuse masks

Healthcare workers
are reporting shortages of medical masks in three provinces and say they are
being asked to reuse masks meant to protect them from the new coronavirus, as Covid-19
cases continue to rise in South Africa.
Workers in
the Western Cape, Mpumalanga and the North West have complained they’re running
low on the gear. Doctors and emergency medical services (EMS) workers in the
provinces warn reusing the masks, meant to protect them from contracting the
new virus, put them at an increased risk of infection.
The virus,
named SARS-CoV-2, gives rise to the illness Covid-19. But some health
professionals and small businesses are getting creative about how to solve what
they say is a larger looming scarcity of the masks standing between our
healthcare workers and the new virus.
So far about
eight out of every 10 cases of Covid-19
are mild, according
to a February analysis of more than 70 000 cases by the Chinese Centres for
Disease Control. However, local and international experts are
unsure whether this will hold true in South Africa because of the country's large
proportion of people with weakened immune systems because of conditions such as
TB, diabetes and HIV.
In the
Western Cape, district and regional hospitals are preparing to receive serious
cases, caring for patients in isolation wards. But with more specialist
services, Tygerberg Hospital is likely to see the sickest of the sick.
On
Wednesday, medical students at the hospital were frantically circulating
WhatsApp messages and emails.
"We are
in crisis," read one email. "The hospital staff exposed to Covid-19
patients will soon run out of N95 masks."
The message
continued: "Can I please ask all 2nd [year] students to bring their unused
masks?"
N95 masks,
also known as respirator masks, are special masks that protect the wearer from
airborne particles — SARS-CoV-2 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person
coughs or sneezes. Respirator masks are different from surgical masks
that you can buy at a chemist.
Hospital
workers, who asked to remain anonymous, say they are being asked to reuse the
critical medical respirator masks that are used exclusively by healthcare
workers in healthcare settings to prevent infections such as TB.
But Western
Cape health department deputy director of communications, Mark van der Heever,
refuted the allegation. He says that although respirator masks can be reused
for some illnesses in some settings, this was not true for SARS-CoV-2.
"Should
staff be able to prove the allegation," Van der Heever says, "they
can approach the department's quality division, which oversees infection
control across the province."
Meanwhile,
some emergency medical services (EMS) workers in Mpumalanga have also
complained of shortage of masks to the South African Emergency Personnel's
Union, according to the union’s president, Mpho Mpogeng.
"[In]
Mpumalanga, they were given one mask for a month. How is that possible?"
Mpogeng told Bhekisisa.
"And
it's not only the masks," he explains. "Some [EMS workers] in the
North West, they literally don’t have any equipment to deal with the virus.”
The Mpumalanga
health department has denied any shortages of protective gear for staff.
The national
health department and the North West provincial department of health had not
responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.
As of
Thursday, South Africa has 150 reported cases of the new coronavirus. Although
initial cases were confined to those who had recently arrived from countries
hard-hit by the virus, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed this week that
cases are now spreading on South African soil.
Crowdsourcing in the time of
the coronavirus gets creative
The hospital
group Netcare has already donated some protective gear for emergency medical
workers, says Netcare's group medical director, Anchen Laubscher.
The South African
Society of Anaesthesiologists (SASA) is also trying to collect protective gear
for healthcare workers, even appealing to the mining sector — which also uses
respirator masks.
"It's
not just about masks," explains Anthony Reed, senior lecturer at the
University of Cape Town's department of anaesthesia and perioperative medicine.
Reed is also part of SASA's Covid-19 task team.
"Everything
has to be disposable in this situation — so it's the hat, it's the masks, you
need to have some kind of visor because [the virus] can pass through any of the
[tissue lining the eyes, nose and mouth].
Reed
explains that a typical kit for any healthcare worker dealing with Covid-19
patients includes a visor, mask and apron. And all of this needs to be put on,
taken off and thrown away each time someone checks on an individual patient to
prevent catching or spreading the virus.
Because of this, Reed estimates workers might go through 14 to 28 sets
of this gear each day.
"We
just don't have those kinds of numbers around," Reed says. "Nobody,
no country has them, it's an international problem now that we're going to need
much more of them than we've ever had."
SASA is
already thinking about possible solutions. Mines often use respirator masks to
protect workers’ lungs from small particles released into the air as a result
of mining. The only problem? Unlike masks meant for medical use, those bought
by mines aren’t made in specialised factories with conditions that assure the
gear is sterile.
But, said
SASA on Wednesday night, you could sterilise masks meant for the mines at health
facilities when the gear arrives. This would also make masks easier to produce.
Reed
explains: “In this outbreak, a lot of the stuff that we need is just to protect
the healthcare worker and it doesn't actually have to be sterile.”
If masks
don’t have to leave the production line germ-free, he explains, then they could
be made in any type of factory. Facilities now producing items such as t-shirts
could be re-jigged to help increase production, he argues. He says the society has already been
approached by the Small Enterprise Development Agency and private businesses
keen on testing the idea.
Medicines
regulator the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority doesn’t require equipment to be
sterile unless it’s coming into contact with patients.
“There's sterilising
mechanisms across the healthcare sector and other industrial sectors, which can
be harnessed for this,” Reed continues. “So really, it's an opportunity for us
to create the local employment and to generate the essential things that we
need.”
Shortages were projected
even before South Africa’s first case of Covid-19
Fears of a global shortage of medical
masks because of the new coronavirus outbreak surfaced in February — even before South Africa had seen
its first case of Covid-19.
National
department of health spokesperson Popo Maja told Bhekisisa in February that while South Africa
did have local manufacturers, they weren’t able to supply the large numbers
needed by healthcare workers.
In the same
month, international and local manufacturers said they were already ramping up
production.
For
instance, German mask manufacturer Dräger produced at most 50 000 masks at its
East London factory for the southern African market. But even before the Covid-19
outbreak hit South Africa, order requests had soared to one-million. In
essence, more than local production at the plant was designed to handle,
product manager Quinton Taylor told Bhekisisa.
"Everyone
is trying to order more material [for the masks]," he said. "The guys
that manufacture the material are eventually going to run out with the numbers
that are coming through. It's inevitable." — additional reporting by Joan
van Dyk.
