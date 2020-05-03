Coronavirus: Hundreds screened for Covid-19 at Gauteng roadblocks

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula briefed the media on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown regulations and directives related to transport. WATCH

More than 2700 people were screened during roadblocks on the N14 in Ventersdorp, Brandvlei and the N1 North freeway, on Sunday.

The roadblock was held to monitor commuters returning to Gauteng. Law enforcement officers and health officials were joined at the roadblock by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Of those screened for Covid-19, five were taken in for testing, Lesufi's office said.

Two people were arrested for the possession of alcohol, while nine motorists were fined for various traffic infringements.

Lesufi was not the only politician in attendance at a roadblock in the province, with Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku joining law enforcement officers and health officials on the N1 North freeway.

The number of commuters screened in this second roadblock was 2000, confirms Gauteng Health spokesperson Philani Mhlungu.

Under the Level 4 lockdown regulations, once-off travel to various provinces will be permitted until 7 May for people returning home. Long-distance bus and taxi operators are allowed to undertake long-distance travel during this window period.