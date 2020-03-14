 

Coronavirus in SA: 14-year-old among latest Covid-19 cases, 38 people now test positive

2020-03-14 17:28

The Department of Health has confirmed that the first South African person under 18 has tested positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the 14-year-old from the Western Cape was among 14 new cases who had tested tested positive for the virus. This brings the number of cases in the country to 38.

Earlier on Saturday, the United Herzlia Schools in Cape Town sent parents a letter, which News24 has seen, which stated that a Grade 9 girl had tested positive for Covid-19.

"Her sibling and parents were also tested and all tested negative. The family is enforcing self-quarantine and has been since Thursday afternoon," the letter says

"In view of the rising numbers, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an urgent Cabinet meeting to be held on Sunday. This meeting will explore ways of intensifying the country’s response to this outbreak," Mkhize said in a satement on Saturday.

On Friday, the department said the number of cases stood at 24. 

Seven new cases have now been confirmed in Gauteng:

  • A 76-year-old man who had travelled to the UK and the US; 
  • A 72-year-old woman who had travelled to the UK and the US; 
  • A 47-year-old man who had travelled to the UK and the US; 
  • A 52-year-old man who had travelled to Germany;
  • A 38-year-old man who had travelled to the Netherlands and Germany; 
  • A 62-year-old man who had travelled to the Netherlands; 
  • A 19-year-old woman who had travelled to France and Italy.

There are six new cases in the Western Cape: 

  • A 27-year-old man who had travelled to Brazil;
  • A 33-year-old woman who had travelled to France;
  • A 49-year-old man who had travelled to France and Italy;
  • A 14-year-old woman who had travelled to the US and Dubai;
  • A 73-year-old man who had travelled to the UK;
  • A 32-year-old man who had travelled to the UK.

One more case has been announced in KwaZulu-Natal

  • A 47-year-old man who had travelled to Switzerland

Mkhize says all patients had been informed and all information has been verified. Contact tracing is now underway.

- compiled by Vanessa Banton

