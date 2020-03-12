 

Coronavirus in SA: 4 more cases with first case of local transmission confirmed

2020-03-12 10:16

Azarrah Karrim

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced four more cases of Covid-19 in South Africa, with the identification of the first case of local transmission. 

This brings the total number of positive cases to 17.

The cases were identified in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State where the first local transmission was recorded. 

"A 32 year old male who came into contact with a Chinese businessman. This is the first case of local transmission as all others have been by patients who had travelled abroad," Mkhize said.

"At this stage, all patients are in self-quarantine and have mild to moderate symptoms. They are also on symptomatic treatment," he added. 

