Coronavirus in SA: ACDP’s Kenneth Meshoe and Steve Swart test positive

The ACDP on Friday confirmed that its leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe and MP Steve Swart had tested positive for Covid-19.

The two were tested after it emerged that they had attended an event hosted by the Divine Restoration Ministries in Bloemfontein this month.

Five others who attended the event - which also had guests from the United States, Israel and France - had tested positive.

On Thursday, well-known pastor Angus Buchan announced he had tested positive after coming into contact with infected people at the same event.

Good health

"Rev Meshoe displays no symptoms and remains in good health. Mr Swart, who has experienced mild flu-like symptoms, is recovering well. Both have been self-isolating, together with their close families,” said ACDP deputy president Wayne Thring.

Thring also complained about delays experienced by Meshoe in getting his results, saying it took five days for the ACDP president to know his status.

Meshoe told News24 on Thursday that he had been told that there were "technical difficulties" and that he would have to wait a little longer to get his results.

"This has placed unnecessary stress on him and his family, and has also resulted in unwarranted speculation in the media," said Thring.

The ACDP deputy also stressed that Meshoe did not know of his status when he attended a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa a week ago.