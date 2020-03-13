 

Coronavirus in SA: Eight more cases confirmed, total now 24

2020-03-13 15:37

Azarrah Karrim

South African health care company Netcare has started to implement extraordinary sanitary protective measures in their hospitals amid the outbreak of COVID-19. (Michele Spatari / AFP)

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed on Friday that eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 24.

The NICD added that all these cases were from travellers coming into South Africa from other countries.

Ten cases have been recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, 10 in Gauteng, three in the Western Cape and one in Mpumalanga, the NICD said. 

The body stressed that there was no evidence to suggest the virus was spreading widely within South Africa. "However, given the likelihood that contact is inevitable, the status of Covid-19 transmission can change.

"Nonetheless, the new Covid-19 cases are not linked to the group of 10 people who travelled to Italy."

