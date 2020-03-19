Coronavirus in SA: Eight people aboard vessels at Cape Town harbour test negative

The
results of tests conducted on eight people aboard two vessels at Cape Town
harbour, who were suspected of having the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), are
negative, according to the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA).
Permission has been granted to
the MV Corona cargo ship and AIDAmira cruise liner to leave the port, the TNPA
said in a statement.
"All parties are relieved
that these results have returned negative and that plans can be set in motion
for the vessels to continue their journeys," said the TNPA's acting chief
harbour master, Sabelo Mdlalose.
"This means there have, to date,
been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in any of our ports but we will remain on
high alert after this first scare and will keep working with the port health
unit of the Department of Health to manage vessels that report potential
cases."
Mdlalose said passengers aboard
the AIDAmira would be allowed to disembark and fly to their respective
countries.
In a statement on Tuesday, the
TNPA said a crew member aboard the MV Corona had started showing symptoms of
the virus after the vessel departed from Cape Town harbour on 11 March.
On 13 March, the master of the
vessel contacted port health officials, and asked if the vessel could return so
that the man could be isolated and quarantined.
It was later discovered that the
crew member and a colleague on the ship had flown into South Africa from
Istanbul, Turkey, on 9 March and that six passengers on the MV AIDAmira, which
operates between Cape Town and Walvis Bay, were on the same flight.
The master of the MV AIDAmira
immediately quarantined the six passengers as a precautionary measure and,
following a joint operation by the TNPA harbour master, the SA Maritime Safety
Authority, port health and a specialist doctor, the vessel was allowed to dock.
But the crew and passengers were not allowed to disembark.
