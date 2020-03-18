 

Coronavirus in SA: Islamic Institute assisting 700 students from 59 countries to get home

2020-03-18 12:50

Jenni Evans

The Islamic Institute in South Africa is helping 700 students from 59 countries return home as borders around the world close to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

Some senior students at Darul Uloom Zakariyya, the Arabic name for the institute to study towards becoming a priest, still have exams to write, which they will complete next Tuesday.

Vice Rector Bashir Mohamed said on Wednesday that most of the students, whose home countries' borders were shut, received permission to leave earlier.

Two students headed for Oman had to turn back from the airport when they found out that their connecting flight from Pakistan had been cancelled. 

"Their father is working on other arrangements," said Mohamed. 

A doctor has been monitoring the boarding school students and nobody has shown any symptoms. 

Mohamed said the institute's academic calendar is aligned to Ramadaan, which is expected to begin in April, and students complete their academic year at that time. 

The institute has campuses in Zakariyya Park near Vereeniging, one in Newcastle, one in Azaadville and two in Durban.

This forms part of broader action taken by religious and educational institutions to fall in line with the presidential declaration that schools close on Wednesday, and that gatherings be restricted to 100 people.

READ | Coronavirus: Churches, mosques do their bit to prevent crowds of more than 100 from attending services

News24 previously reported that, following a Cabinet meeting, it was decided there would be a travel ban from high-risk countries such as Italy, Iraq, South Korea, Spain, Germany, USA, UK and China.

In addition, 35 land and eight sea ports were closed.

Mosques in South Africa would remain open, but the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) said Jumu'ah prayers on Fridays and daily congregational prayers would be restricted to 100 people per mosque.

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  health
