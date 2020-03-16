Coronavirus: Mbalula announces random screening at taxi ranks, train stations

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says random screening will be conducted at train stations and taxi ranks.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial media briefing on Monday, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a national state of disaster in light on the Covid-19 outbreak, Mbalula said his department had implemented further preventative measures to stem the spread of the virus.

Mbalula said the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and trains would undergo sanitisation processes and that public transport users would be urged to practice social distancing.

"Random screening will be applied in all taxi ranks and in trains," he said.

"We will engage with all, starting today and consolidate our plans that are already in place for implementation."

The measures include the aviation sector, which, he said, was a high-risk one, where airport personnel would be required to wear surgical masks and gloves during the course of their duties.



The Civil Aviation Authority would also conduct inspections and identify high-risk airlines, he said.

Mbalula repeated that a travel ban would be implemented in South Africa from Wednesday.

This means people from high-risk countries are banned from entering South Africa.

These countries are: Italy, Iran, Korea, Spain, Germany, America, United Kingdom and China.

These restrictions would also impact the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA), which is to implement an operation plan guided by the World Health Organisation.

Mbalula added that cargo would be allowed to enter and exit, but not people.

Stay up to date and stay healthy. Subscribe to Health24’s Daily Dose newsletter for important updates on the spread of the coronavirus. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab