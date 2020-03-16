Coronavirus in SA: More possible Covid-19 cases in KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal may have more Covid-19 cases, after it came to light on Monday that a man, his wife and young child may have been exposed to the coronavirus.



While the Department of Health in the province would not immediately confirm the cases, a letter News24 has seen from the man's employer states that family members of one of its male employees were positively diagnosed with Covid-19.

"The employee is currently in self-isolation. At this stage he is not showing any signs or symptoms, but will be tested."

News24 understands from sources on the ground that department officials rushed to the school attended bu the man's child, in an effort to test all pupils who had come into contact with the child.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced measures to curb the spread of the virus. The total of confirmed cases was updated to 62 on Monday.

He closed a number of points of entry into South Africa, including ports, saying that the country needed to react quickly to the fatal pandemic that has swept across the globe.

Ramaphosa declared a national disaster and closed all schools a few days earlier to mitigate the spread of the virus.

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu also said serious steps would be taken to ensure the well-being of the poor in informal settlements.

She said that, if positive cases were identified in an informal settlement, everyone who was thought to have been infected would have to be tested.

"We need to be prepared for a worst-case scenario so that should it happen, we know what to do. Currently we are looking at different areas of quarantining," News24 reported her saying.

