Coronavirus in SA: Ridgeway Muslim School in Joburg closes after pupil’s mom tests positive

The board of the Ridgeway Muslim School in Johannesburg has closed the school until further notice, after information that a pupil’s mother had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school was closed on Friday and a letter was circulated to parents of pupils.

"RMS contacted the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the treating doctor to confirm the case and as such have contacted you immediately," the school said in the letter.

It is understood that the mother of the pupil was contacted by the Department of Health to inform her of her status. The department found that the children were not displaying any symptoms, but has placed the whole family in quarantine.

"Medical practitioners have advised that, although the children have not shown any symptoms at the school, they recommend that you and your children remain in isolation for 14 days," the letter reads.

The school encouraged parents and their children to take precautionary measures, adding that it would keep them updated on developments.