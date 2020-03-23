 

Coronavirus in SA: Student allowed to go home and skip quarantine after US trip

2020-03-23 12:36

Cebelihle Mthethwa

A Rhodes University student was allowed to go home and was not placed under mandatory quarantine after returning from a trip to the US, which is considered to be a high-risk destination during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

A report that circulated via social media, claimed that the student arrived at OR Tambo International Airport from the US on Thursday, and was allowed to proceed to his private residence in Makhanda instead of being kept under mandatory quarantine at a site for those who return from high-risk countries.

LIVE | Coronavirus: SA's 'patient zero' sent home, KZN health MEC confirms

"Rhodes University is aware of the alleged incident", vice-chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela said in a statement on Sunday.

"The matter was reported to the local police and health officials who, in turn, reacted swiftly, ensuring that the student was placed under quarantine," he added.

It was reported that the student's house mates were in self-isolation and would be monitored for symptoms for the mandatory 14-day period.

After a meeting with the local police and Makana health sub-district representatives at Rhodes University, Mabizela said each citizen has to play an active role in adhering to guidelines in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's earlier declaration of a national state of disaster.

"We must take it as our civic duty to protect one another, not just in compliance with what is prescribed, but as part of our responsibility to one another", said Mabizela.

READ | Coronavirus: 5 key points you must know about government's travel bans

Ramaphosa previously announced that all travellers, especially those who travelled to high-risk countries, would be screened when entering South Africa and if required, be isolated or quarantined for a minimum of 14 days.

Read more on:    rhodes university  |  port elizabeth  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

AbaThembu king Dalindyebo blames the world

28 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town wholesaler provides elderly with free coronavirus care packages
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Epping 12:37 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
Bothasig 12:35 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Sweet Sunday for Daily Lotto winner 2020-03-22 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 