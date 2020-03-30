 

Coronavirus: Khayelitsha woman who tested positive in isolation as health 'deteriorates'

2020-03-30 18:02

Ntwaagae Seleka

A 25-year-old Khayelitsha woman who tested positive for Covid-19 has been moved to isolation. 

The woman and her three-year-old daughter were moved from Khayelitsha Hospital at around 15:00 on Monday.

According to her cousin, who spoke to News24, the woman's health was deteriorating, forcing the Western Cape Department of Health to transfer her.

The woman was tested on 18 March and her results came back positive on Saturday.

"She was then admitted at Khayelitsha Hospital together with her child on Saturday. Today, they have been moved to another place where they will be isolated.

"For now, her daughter's results are still outstanding after showing symptoms of coronavirus and she is with her mother in isolation," said the cousin.

Department spokesperson Nomawethu Sbukwana confirmed the woman had been moved from Khayelitsha to a place of isolation on Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

