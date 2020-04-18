 

Coronavirus: Matric exam rewrites postponed to November because of lockdown

2020-04-18 12:38

Nicole McCain

The May/June matric exam rewrites have been postponed by the Department of Basic Education.

The department announced that the Amended Senior Certificate (old matric) and National Senior Certificate Examination, which were scheduled to start on 4 May, would be postponed due to the national lockdown.

The exams will now take place in November.

The exams were to be written by more than 350 000 part-time candidates. This includes pupils who did not meet the pass requirements in the 2019 final exams, as well as those who had wanted to rewrite to improve their marks.

Education department Director General Mathanzima Mweli has informed the heads of the provincial departments of the change.

"The advent of the Covid-19 virus has led to the early closure of schools during the first term... This has resulted in a disruption to schooling and hence the writing of May/June 2020 examinations has to be re-scheduled," said Mweli.

The details regarding the merged June and November examination will be communicated to candidates, as well as information on registration, examination centres and timetables.

Read more on:    department of basic education  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Inside a Covid-19 'first-stage' shelter for survivors of gender-based violence

54 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Covid-19: Mass testing and screening at Glen Marikana in Ekurhuleni
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 19:10 PM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto winner bags R340K! 2020-04-17 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 