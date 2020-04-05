 

Coronavirus: Missing North West patient found in Free State

2020-04-05 17:35

Azarrah Karrim

A person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Bloemhof, North West, went missing after the province's health department did not find the patient at his home.

The department tracked him down, however, and he was found on a farm in Welkom, Free State.

According to Health MEC Madoda Sambatha, the patient was immediately put in the care of the department.

"We should, all the time, know where Covid-19 positive people and their contacts are to prevent further spread. That way, we will be able to monitor their prognosis and make appropriate decisions," Sambatha said.

In response to the situation, the department took the decision to place all confirmed cases of Covid-19 under its supervision – a move meant to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Hospital readiness

Sambatha and his agriculture counterpart, Desbo Mohono, also conducted inspections at two mine hospitals in Motlosana to check on its readiness to receive patients.

The mine hospital is earmarked to take in Covid-19 patients if Klerksdorp Hospital becomes overwhelmed.

"The facilities we inspected are ready to be accessed and utilised should the need arise. We are looking for another facility, this time in the Bojanala Platinum District, where most positive cases for Covid19 have been confirmed," said Sambatha.

Currently, the North West has 11 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with no deaths recorded in the province.

