Coronavirus: Mkhize warns against stigmatisation in the workplace

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned against stigma arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, after hearing of a complaint where an employer threatened to sue an employee if he did not get tested.

Mkhize and his deputy, Joe Phaahla, held a meeting with the South African Medical Association (SAMA) on Thursday evening, where several doctors shared their concerns and gave their opinions on the outbreak of the coronavirus.



One general practitioner shared her experiences since the outbreak, saying many patients have started asking for Covid-19 tests, adding their employers would not allow them to work without a negative test result being presented to them.

The doctor added one patient in particular had been threatened with legal action if he did not get tested for the virus. The patient was not tested as he had no travel history or symptoms associated with Covid-19.

She said none of these patients met the criteria for Covid-19 and refused to do the tests as laboratories were already overwhelmed.

From the reaction at the meeting, it appeared other doctors were experiencing the same issues - patients being forced to get tested by their employers.

Mkhize took exception to this, saying what employers were doing was stigmatising their employees. He added this creating a stigma around employees that could destroy their lives, especially when they do not have the virus.

"This issue with employers is stigmatising. Ignorance, fear, anger are more dangerous than the virus itself," he said.

Phaahla added the demands by employers were unacceptable, especially after hearing they were demanding the test results.

He said this would unnecessarily result in "clogging and derailing the whole system".

"It's not helpful to do laboratory tests, even on a contact who has not shown the three or four symptoms."

'Many people will get the virus'

Earlier, Mkhize said based on current estimates, around 60 to 70% of South Africans could eventually become infected by the virus.

He added for most people, the virus would not even cause illness, but ultimately, many people would get it.

"We will actually get used to it at a certain point, just because it's new to humans, it's causing a devastation, but after a while it may not be. In fact, later on there may be a vaccine and we will be able to deal with it.

"We must expect that more people will have the virus, but it doesn't mean that they will be sick when that happens."

Mkhize said the focus was on curbing the spread of the virus and managing the outbreak in an attempt to curb its spread to areas where people were vulnerable, namely the poor and sickly.

On Thursday afternoon, News24 reported there were 150 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and the first cases of transmission from a country on the African continent had been recorded in South Africa.

During the meeting with SAMA, Mkhize said he believed the number of positive cases would increase to more than 200 by Friday morning.