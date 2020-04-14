Coronavirus: Motshekga urged to restore school feeding schemes during lockdown

Social justice, education and children's rights activist groups are calling on the Minister of Basic Education to act swiftly to restore school feeding schemes during the lockdown, GroundUp reports.

In a joint letter to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, Equal Education, the Equal Education Law Centre, SECTION27, the Centre for Child Law, and the Children's Institute have made suggestions on how an estimated nine million vulnerable children can continue to access the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP).

For many children, the free school meal was their only meal of the day.

The organisations say that to date, the minister's response has been "disappointing" and "untenable".

The letter quotes the minister as saying "…we [the basic education department] are not going to do anything different outside of what we normally do; we are not going to have special programmes; we are not going to run feeding schemes. We have accessed our capacity and we will not be able to do it."

The organisations say they understand that the food and nutrition co-ordination committee is leading efforts to coordinate an inter-departmental response to a child hunger mitigation strategy with R1.4 billion funding from the disaster relief fund and the social relief fund.

"Interventions are reported to include food parcels, distributed through local and provincial centres through implementing agents. But these may not be adequately accessible to those in need, particularly the rural areas."

They also voice concerns about the safety of children, overcrowding and long queues at these centres, arguing that the use of schools is a better option.

They recommend that:

schools be deemed essential service facilities for the purpose of serving as collection points;

social distancing measures be put in place including, for example, staggering collection dates and times and limiting numbers of collections per day;

there should be district-level coordination to enable pupils who may not live in the same area as their closest schools to access food packages or meals;

scholar transport buses be used to facilitate mobile collection and delivery; and

where school-based feeding programmes are not possible, the use of voucher systems should be considered, provided that vouchers are redeemable at all local outlets (including spaza shops).

In the Western Cape, MEC Debbie Schäfer has come under fire from the minister for re-opening school feeding schemes.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) accused the Western Cape government of undermining the president's plan to "limit the spread of the disease".

But in a letter to all principals, teachers and governing bodies last month, the Western Cape head of the education department Brian Schreuder said feeding poor and hungry pupils was an "essential service" and was therefore legal.

He said Sadtu had suggested that the union's members deliver food parcels, but that task would be too huge and complex because it would involve dropping off food for 483 000 pupils in the Western Cape every day.

"I know the only way to reach as many children as possible is to have them collect from school in an orderly fashion."

The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) has fed about 100 000 pupils in the Western Cape since the programme resumed on school properties last week.

Before that, during the lockdown, the association partnered with community organisations and gave them food parcels to distribute, making use, for example, of the "working bus ladies" who take pupils to and from school, director Petrina Pakoe said.

She said at first there was resistance from principals, "but almost every day last week, more schools have signed up and we now have about 300 in the metro areas".

She said pupils were encouraged to wear their uniforms so they could be clearly identified and the schools kept registers.

Children had to bring a container and eat the food at home.

"Communities and teachers have been amazing in finding creative ways to ensure social distancing," Pakoe said.

News24 previously reported that at a media briefing in Pretoria on 26 March, Motshekga said the department had abandoned its school nutrition programme - which feeds close to 10 million pupils - during the national lockdown.

"Outside our infrastructure, which is schools and teachers, we are unable to feed children in communities during the lockdown. It is going to be impossible to track the 9.6 million children we are feeding and say we are running the feeding scheme during the lockdown," Motshekga said.