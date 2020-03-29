Coronavirus: 'Our entire livelihoods are coming to a standstill' during lockdown - waste picker

Organisations representing informal workers in South Africa have called on the government to urgently redirect funds from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), to establish a living cash grant for informal workers. (Archive photo: Zoë Postman/GroundUp)

"We are trying to get the City [of Johannesburg] to classify reclaimers as essential services during this lockdown because of the amount of waste that we move from landfills and the streets," says Luyanda Hlatshwayo, a waste picker from the African Reclaimers Organisation (ARO).

Waste pickers, also known as reclaimers, are people who sort through waste to find and sell recyclable material.

A Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSRI) report states that reclaimers are estimated to collect 80% to 90% of discarded packaging and paper in the country, GroundUp reported.

It is estimated that this saves municipalities hundreds of millions of rand in landfill space.

But during the lockdown period in South Africa, which started on Friday, reclaimers are not allowed to work. The lockdown is aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Hlatshwayo also said the government should provide reclaimers with protective gear, such as masks and gloves, if they are allowed to continue working during the lockdown because they may be at risk of contracting the virus.

'We were never prepared for this'

He said ARO has been asking the City to provide reclaimers with protective gear for the past four years.

"This lockdown means that our entire livelihoods are coming to a standstill … On our side, it's going to be very bad. We were never prepared for this," said Hlatshwayo.

ARO and nine other organisations representing informal workers in South Africa have called on the government to urgently redirect funds from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), cancelled big events and other sources, to establish a living cash grant for informal workers, regardless of their nationalities.

"We provide affordable goods and services to communities, some of which, like the collection of recyclables, create huge savings for municipalities. But none of the statements from the employment and labour department addressed the fallout we are experiencing which we know will get much worse," the organisations' statement, released on 20 March, read.

Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said "a national debt relief facility" would be made available for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

There are also special provisions in the UIF for employers that contribute to the fund monthly.

'Emergency fund'

When it comes to the informal sector, where most employers do not contribute to UIF, and some workers are self-employed, things are unclear.

According to Stats South Africa's 4th quarter 2019 Quarterly Labour Force Survey, around three million people work in South Africa's informal sector, including domestic workers, street vendors and reclaimers.

A coalition of unions, workers and organisations wrote an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 21 March, calling on him to extend the UIF provisions to informal workers who have not contributed to the fund.

These include unregistered domestic workers and workers who do not get paid if they don't work.

"If this is not possible, we call on the president to set aside an emergency fund, specifically for precarious workers," read the letter.

On Monday, Ramaphosa said "a safety net is being developed to support persons in the informal sector, where most businesses will suffer as a result of this shutdown".

He said more details would follow in the weeks to come.

