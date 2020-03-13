Coronavirus: Parent at one of Herzlia's Cape Town schools tests positive

Herzlia Middle School is a Jewish school in Cape Town. Photo of entrance to school from Google Street View (Public domain).

The eight Jewish community schools that closed across Cape Town on Thursday will remain closed, after a parent at one of the schools tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lessons were suspended on Thursday, pending the outcome of the man's Covid-19 test.

The school confirmed the parent's positive result on Friday, saying United Herzlia high school, middle school, three primary schools and three pre-primary schools will now remain closed until after the holidays.

"Yesterday, we committed to communicating facts only – in discussion with the family this morning, we are heartened to report that he is feeling much better, is almost symptom-free and remains at home," said Andries van Renssen, the executive director of the schools.

"Our teachers will be teaching remotely from Monday through Friday, so as to minimize learning disruption as far as possible."