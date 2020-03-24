 

Coronavirus: Patients who refuse to provide personal information to be publicly outed

2020-03-24 21:32

Azarrah Karrim

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned South Africans the government will take decisive steps to deal with people infected with Covid-19 who refuse to provide their personal information.

Mkhize said should a patient refuse to provide the government with personal information - including a list of contacts - it would disclose his or her name to the public.

He was speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a national lockdown to fight Covid-19.

"We will go to the extent of making a public announcement that anyone who has come into contact with that specific person must present themselves."

Regulations

Mkhize said regulations allowed the government to do this.

"While we know that there is an ethical obligation not to disclose patient information, with this outbreak we will exercise Regulation 18 which states that information concerning a case, contact or a carrier of the virus may be disclosed for the purpose of public health surveillance, investigation and interventions."

If the government feels the patient's infection could pose a risk to others, it could publish the his or her name to either call on their contacts to compel the patient to come forward or for those contacts to come forward themselves.

"We really want to leave no stone unturned to be able to deal with this issue to reduce the spread of infections," Mkhize said.

Read more on:    department of health  |  zweli mkhize  |  coronavirus  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Govt to answer questions on what can and can't be done during lockdown

2020-03-24 21:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town eateries struggling amid coronavirus restrictions
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:53 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:38 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players win almost R120k jackpot 32 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 