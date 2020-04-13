 

Coronavirus: Pick n Pay Waterstone Village closed after staffer tests positive

2020-04-13 21:44

Jenni Evans

Pick n Pay. (File photo)

The Pick n Pay in Waterstone Village in Somerset West was temporarily closed after a staffer tested positive for Covid-19, the retailer said on Sunday.

"One of our staff was sent home on Thursday after reporting that she was not feeling well," they said in a statement in response to questions.

"She has subsequently tested positive for coronavirus."

The company moved swiftly to trace her close contacts and asked them to self-isolate.

"We have been busy deep cleaning the store as a precaution and it will reopen tomorrow morning." 

Daphne Kriel, manager of the mall, said the rest of the mall was not affected and shops were open.

Last Tuesday, the Bothasig Shoprite was shut immediately after a staff member tested positive.A professional decontamination company was brought in to sanitise and deep-clean the facility, the group said in a statement.

Shoprite added all employees were tested, and those who worked closely with the infected employee have been placed in self-isolation at home for the next 14 days.A mobile clinic was set up on-site to test all employees.

News24 reported that on Sunday, the Athlone police station was evacuated after a police officer there tested positive for Covid-19. 

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said on Sunday: "I can confirm that a warrant officer at the Athlone police station in the Western Cape has tested positive for Covid-19. This is the first police officer in the province to test positive."

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  lockdown
