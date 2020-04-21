 

Coronavirus: Port St Johns now has 8 cases, but few respond to call for total shutdown

2020-04-21 17:33

Sibahle Siqathule, GroundUp

Some residents of Port St Johns largely ignored the call by Mayor Nomvuso Mlombile-Cingo for a total shutdown in the Eastern Cape coastal town over the weekend.

Eight people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Port St Johns, GroundUp reported.

The mayor called on all businesses, taxis, private vehicles and petrol stations to suspend all activities from the morning of Friday, 17 April, until Monday, 20 April. Residents were asked to stay home.

She said there were now eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the town.

"Two funeral parlour workers have tested positive for the coronavirus. We don't know how many funerals they have conducted and how many people they may have infected," said Mlombile-Cingo.

She said the total shutdown was proposed as an attempt to stop the spread of the virus ahead of one of the busiest weeks for Port St Johns.

About 1 000 Expanded Public Works Programme employees and teachers would get their salaries on 20 April and municipal workers on 25 April, she said, "and the town will be packed as they do their grocery shopping".

"We were trying to break the chain [of infections] before this week," Mlombile-Cingo said.

Business as usual

But very few businesses heeded the mayor's call, and residents were in town over the weekend doing their shopping or just hanging around. Taxis were going around in the morning and afternoon, customers were queueing at shops, and people were sitting together in the shade.

It was also business as usual in Green Farm informal settlement and Caguba village, with children playing soccer and people walking around in the streets or gathering at spaza shops.

The closure of some shops and the presence of police at roadblocks and on the road were the only indication of the lockdown.

Business owner Stephrina Mbuthuma, who runs a day care and a boarding house, said she supported the mayor’s call, but life was difficult. Both her businesses had been closed since the start of the lockdown.

"My family has been left with no income. What’s more frustrating are people who are not following the lockdown rules. This will cause lockdown to be extended and people will suffer even more," said Mbuthuma.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has expressed a desire for the province to engage in a total shutdown. During a video conference, he said he would lobby national government for approval on the matter.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  lockdown
