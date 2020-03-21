 

Coronavirus: Positive cases in SA jump to 240 as Eastern Cape records its first case

2020-03-21 13:32

Alex Mitchley

As the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa rises to 240, the Eastern Cape province has recorded its first case.

In a statement on Saturday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced an increase of 38 confirmed cases, after Friday's number stood at 202.

The Eastern Cape becomes the seventh province to record a case after a 28-year-old woman who travelled to Germany tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

READ: Coronavirus: Search on for Free State church congregants exposed to Covid-19-positive tourists

The only provinces with no confirmed cases are the Northern Cape and North West.

Gauteng, which is still the worst hit by the outbreak, recorded 16 new cases, for a total of 125 cases. The Western Cape had 18 new cases confirmed, for a total of 74 people with the virus.

KwaZulu-Natal has 27 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

On Thursday, News24 reported that an operation is under way in the Free State, which currently has seven confirmed cases, as five of those who tested positive were international travellers who attended a church gathering.

As a result, an operation was launched to trace around 600 contacts for testing.

According to the latest data by the Department of Health, of those who have tested positive for the virus, 92 are woman and 148 are men.

Most people who tested positive are between 21 and 60 years old.

Read more on:    zweli mkhize  |  coronavirus  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Social justice groups call for urgent ban on evictions during coronavirus crisis

32 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mom whose daughter is immuno-compromised thanks SA amid pandemic
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:27 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:16 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-03-18 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 