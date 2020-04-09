 

Coronavirus: Pregnant SA woman tests positive after returning from cruise - report

A general view of people testing for Covid-19 at Cape Town clinic.

A general view of people testing for Covid-19 at Cape Town clinic. (Gallo Images/Jacques Stander)

A 30-year-old pregnant woman from Roodepoort who went on a cruise with her family has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a TimesLIVE report, Morgan Brink boarded the MSC Orchestra along with 10 other family members, including her husband and three-year-old son, on 16 March.

She started experiencing a slight cough on 19 March but dismissed the symptom, thinking the air conditioning caused it.

"When we got back, my son got tonsillitis and we took him to the doctor. The doctor decided to test both of us just to be sure since we were on the cruise ship and did not want to risk anything," she told TimesLIVE.

READ | Coronavirus: Record number of deaths in one day since outbreak hit SA

They were tested on 25 March and received their results on 1 April. She tested positive and her son was negative.

According to the publication, the rest of the family were tested but so far, only Brink and one other person who was aboard the ship tested positive.

The Brink family has also been self-isolating since their return.

On Wednesday evening, News24 reported that there were 1 845 positive cases in South Africa and that the death toll had risen to 18.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize sent condolences to the families of the people who died and expressed appreciation for the health workers who cared for them.

Parent24 reported that according to the Report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19), pregnant women do not appear to be at higher risk of severe disease.

In an investigation of 147 pregnant women (64 confirmed, 82 suspected and 1 asymptomatic), 8% were severe and 1% critical.

But since pregnant women experience so many changes while pregnant, they may become more susceptible to viral respiratory infections, including Covid-19.

Health24 reported that another study also indicated the virus could not be transmitted from an infected pregnant woman to the foetus.

 - Compiled by Alex Mitchley


