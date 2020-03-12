Coronavirus: Protea Hotels confirms resort in Polokwane will be used as quarantine site

Protea Hotels has confirmed that one of its hotels in Polokwane, The Ranch Resort, will be used as a quarantine site under the Department of Health's direction from Thursday.

Paul Shearer, the general manager of The Ranch Resort, confirmed to News24 that "under the direction of the Department of Health, The Ranch will not be operating as a regular hotel with effect from 12th March 2020.

"The property will be used as a quarantine facility under the full direction and guidance of the local authorities."

A total of 122 South Africans, most of whom lived in Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, are expected to return to South Africa on Friday morning.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) medics left for Wuhan to fetch them on Tuesday night.

The resort is a four-star hotel about 25km south of Polokwane. It has 150 bedrooms, conference venues, three restaurants, a bar lounge, four pools, a gym, a spa, a golf course and an airstrip and helipad.

It is seemingly secluded within a surrounding game reserve.

"We are currently assisting guests who are booked at the hotel, giving them the opportunity to rebook at an alternate hotel, cancel or amend their bookings.

"Normal operations will resume under the direction and guidance of the local authorities," Shearer said.

