 

Coronavirus: Protea Magistrate's Court in Soweto closed after employee tests positive

2020-05-04 11:33

Azarrah Karrim

The Protea Magistrate's Court in Soweto has been closed for two days after a person working there tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Department of Justice.

Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said in a statement on Monday that the court would possibly reopen on Wednesday following sanitisation.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

He added that staff members who had contact with the person were self-isolating. Screening of all employees would take place on Tuesday.

"The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development will, after completion of the decontamination and disinfection process, make an assessment and it is envisaged that the Court will reopen on Wednesday, 6 May 2020," Phiri said.

Arrangements have been made for court cases that were on the roll to be heard elsewhere.

READ | Coronavirus: Durban magistrates court closed for decontamination after suspected Covid-19 case

"It is likely that services to communities being served by the court will be affected, however, alternative arrangements have been made to minimise any potential disruptions with existing cases being diverted to surrounding magistrate's courts such as Lenasia, Meadowlands and Kliptown.

"Furthermore, arrangements have also been made with the SAPS for all first appearances to be diverted to Lenasia Magistrate's Court in the interim," Phiri said.

Urgent domestic violence matters and applications for protection orders will be attended to in surrounding courts and these services will still be available.

"The safety and wellbeing of court users and officials is essential and the department will endeavour to keep the public updated as to developments around the court’s reopening," Phiri said.

- Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19: SA government's online coronavirus portal

2020-03-27 10:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Thulas Nxesi briefs media on lockdown level 4 back-to-work readiness
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kuils River 12:01 PM
Road name: Van Riebeeck Road Northbound

Northbound
Khayelitsha 11:11 AM
Road name: Mew Way

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-03 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 