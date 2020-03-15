Coronavirus: Ramaphosa closes borders to all citizens from high-risk countries, bans large gatherings

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation from the Union Buildings in Pretoria, following an increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country. Watch live. WATCH

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced the closure from Wednesday of South Africa's borders to all foreign nationals from countries highly impacted by the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus in SA: President confirms first local transmission in the country

The president also announced the closure of schools from Wednesday and banned public gatherings of more than 100 people.

"Given the scale and the speed at which the virus is spreading, it is now clear that no country is immune from the disease or will be spared its severe impact," said Ramaphosa, who declared a "national state of disaster".

To date, 61 people in South Africa have tested positive for novel coronavirus - the second-highest number of cases in Africa after Egypt, which has reported 110.

The number of infections more than doubled over the weekend with 37 new cases announced.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation following a special cabinet meeting on matters relating to the COVID-19 epidemic at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. (Phill Magakoe / AFP)

More than 50 of South Africa's coronavirus patients had recently travelled abroad.

Most came from Europe, the new epicentre of the virus, while others had returned from the United States and the Middle East.

But Ramaphosa suggested the latest confirmed cases had contracted the virus in South Africa.

"Initially, it was people who had travelled out of the country, especially from Italy," he said.

"It is concerning that we are now dealing with internal transmission of the virus."

Sub-Saharan Africa has so far escaped the worst of the pandemic, which has infected more than 160 000 people worldwide and killed over 6 000.

The region has recorded just over 100 cases in more than 20 countries, almost all of which were imported from the West.

Stay up to date and stay healthy. Subscribe to Health24’s Daily Dose newsletter for important updates on the spread of the coronavirus. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab