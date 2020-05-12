Coronavirus: SA cases rise to more than 11 300, with 69% of new cases in Western Cape

South Africa’s positive Covid-19 cases totalled 11 350 on Tuesday, with the Western Cape recording 484 of the 698 new cases, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

A total of 369 697 tests have been conducted to date, with 13 630 being done in the last 24 hours.

READ | Follow our live coverage here

The Western Cape saw an increase of 484 positive cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 6 105.

The Eastern Cape’s positive cases increased by 148, to 1 504.

Gauteng saw 43 new cases, with a total now of 2 014 positive cases.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 22 new cases, bringing its total to 1 394.

North West had one new case, with a total of 52.



There were no new cases recorded in the Free State, which has a total of 135.

Limpopo recorded 54 new cases, Mpumalanga 63, and Northern Cape recorded 30 cases in total.

READ | 'You've been very good to me' - cheers, tears as Cape Town coronavirus patient is discharged

Testing

Private health facilities have conducted 180 009 total tests, making up 49% of all testing.

Public facilities have conducted 189 688 – 51% of all testing.

206 people have died from the virus so far.