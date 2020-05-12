 

Coronavirus: SA cases rise to more than 11 300, with 69% of new cases in Western Cape

2020-05-12 15:19

Azarrah Karrim

South Africa’s positive Covid-19 cases totalled 11 350 on Tuesday, with the Western Cape recording 484 of the 698 new cases, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

A total of 369 697 tests have been conducted to date, with 13 630 being done in the last 24 hours.

The Western Cape saw an increase of 484 positive cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 6 105.

The Eastern Cape’s positive cases increased by 148, to 1 504.

Gauteng saw 43 new cases, with a total now of 2 014 positive cases.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 22 new cases, bringing its total to 1 394.

North West had one new case, with a total of 52.

There were no new cases recorded in the Free State, which has a total of 135.

Limpopo recorded 54 new cases, Mpumalanga 63, and Northern Cape recorded 30 cases in total.

Testing

Private health facilities have conducted 180 009 total tests, making up 49% of all testing.

Public facilities have conducted 189 688 – 51% of all testing.

206 people have died from the virus so far. 

2020-05-12 14:52

