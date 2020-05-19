 

Coronavirus: SA prison cases reach 654, as Eastern Cape remains a worry

2020-05-19 22:20

Azarrah Karrim

(Jackie Clausen/Gallo Images)

(Jackie Clausen/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Department of Correctional Services recorded 654 positive Covid-19 cases on Tuesday evening, an increase of 49 since Monday morning.

This included 199 officials and 455 inmates, with recoveries standing at 123, the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Results of inmates who were tested at SADA [prison] in the Eastern Cape recorded an increase of 34 positive cases.

"This is one of the areas receiving attention from the provincial Department of Health as Chris Hani District has been classified as one of the epicentres in the Eastern Cape," spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

Breakdown

The Eastern Cape, an area of concern for the prisons system, recorded 460 cases, which included 61 officials, 399 inmates, two deaths and 71 recoveries.

The Western Cape has 170 cases in its prisons, with 123 officials, 42 inmates. It has two deaths and 48 recoveries.

Gauteng has recorded 16 cases, with seven officials, nine inmates and two recoveries.

Limpopo has two cases of officials infected with Covid-19 and one recovery.

In the Northern Cape, two officials have been infected with the virus.

One official has been infected in the Free State, as well as two officials in KwaZulu-Natal.

In the department's head office, one official has been infected and one has recovered.

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man busted with more than R600 000 in illicit cigarettes

2020-05-19 21:56

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'Things are bad' under lockdown, says Joburg waste picker
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:06 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Mfuleni 16:24 PM
Road name: Spine Road

More traffic reports
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results 2020-05-19 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 