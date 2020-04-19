 

Coronavirus: SA records 124 more Covid-19 cases, bringing total to 3 158, death toll now 54

2020-04-19 20:50

Sesona Ngqakamba

(GCIS)

(GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South Africa has recorded an additional 124 positive Covid-19 cases and two more deaths.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the country to 3 158, with 54 deaths, the health ministry announced on Sunday evening.  

On Saturday night, during a virtual media briefing, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the country was sitting at 3 034 positive cases, with 108 021 tests having been conducted. The number of tests conducted has now increased to 114 711.

Gauteng, which is the epicentre of the outbreak in the country, now has 1148 confirmed cases, followed by Western Cape 868 and KwaZulu-Natal 617.

The Eastern Cape now has 293 cases, the Free State 100, Limpopo 27, North West 24, Mpumalanga 23, Northern Cape 16, and 42 cases are unallocated.

During the briefing on Saturday evening, Mkhize also announced that a nationwide community screening and testing programme rolled out over the past weeks had, so far, screened 900 000 people, of which roughly 11 000 had been referred for testing, News24 reported.

Worryingly, he revealed that they were seeing an average of 3.8% of those referred for testing coming back positive.

Read more on:    zweli mkhize  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Woolworths to close hot food counters, despite legal opinion

2020-04-19 19:46

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 5 Cape Town weekend hotspots deserted during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 19:10 PM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
Better luck next time - no Daily Lotto jackpot winners 44 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 