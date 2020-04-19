Coronavirus: SA records 124 more Covid-19 cases, bringing total to 3 158, death toll now 54

South Africa has recorded an additional 124 positive Covid-19 cases and two more deaths.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the country to 3 158, with 54 deaths, the health ministry announced on Sunday evening.

On Saturday night, during a virtual media briefing, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the country was sitting at 3 034 positive cases, with 108 021 tests having been conducted. The number of tests conducted has now increased to 114 711.

Gauteng, which is the epicentre of the outbreak in the country, now has 1148 confirmed cases, followed by Western Cape 868 and KwaZulu-Natal 617.

The Eastern Cape now has 293 cases, the Free State 100, Limpopo 27, North West 24, Mpumalanga 23, Northern Cape 16, and 42 cases are unallocated.

During the briefing on Saturday evening, Mkhize also announced that a nationwide community screening and testing programme rolled out over the past weeks had, so far, screened 900 000 people, of which roughly 11 000 had been referred for testing, News24 reported.

Worryingly, he revealed that they were seeing an average of 3.8% of those referred for testing coming back positive.