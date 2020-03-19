 

Coronavirus: SA records first transmission cases from rest of Africa

2020-03-19 17:15

Alex Mitchley

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose to 150 on Thursday, with the country recording its first transmission cases from the continent.

As of Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed 34 new cases.

For the first time since the outbreak in South Africa, transmission cases have come from the rest of Africa.

According to the NICD, three adult patients in their forties, who recently travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), have tested positive for Covid-19. All three cases were located in Gauteng.

"Of the 34 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases, the majority was imported and two were locally transmitted. The contact tracing of all people the patients might have come into contact with is underway," it said in a statement.

All the new cases were located in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

The provincial breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

Gauteng

  • 41-year-old female who travelled to the DRC.
  • 43-year-old female who travelled to the DRC.
  • 37-year-old female with no international travel history.
  • 54-year-old female who travelled to the UK.
  • 58-year-old male who travelled to the UK.
  • 38-year-old male who travelled to France.
  • 70-year-old female who travelled to the US.
  • 30-year-old male who travelled to Spain.
  • 45-year-old male who travelled to the DRC.
  • 85-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland.
  • 64-year-old male who travelled to Vietnam and Thailand.
  • 41-year-old male who travelled to the Netherlands.
  • 23-year-old male with pending travel history.
  • 5-year-old female with pending travel history.
  • 44-year-old male with pending travel history.

KwaZulu-Natal

  • 71-year-old female who travelled to the UK.
  • 26-year-old male who travelled to Mexico and the US.
  • 29-year-old female with pending travel history.

Mpumalanga

  • 56-year-old female who travelled to France.

Western Cape

  • 53-year-old female who travelled to the UK.
  • 30-year-old female who travelled to the Netherlands and Qatar.
  • 45-year-old male who travelled to Mexico.
  • 70-year-old female who travelled to the US.
  • 25-year-old female who travelled to the UK.
  • 37-year-old female who travelled to the UK.
  • 43-year-old female who travelled to the US.
  • 31-year-old male who travelled to Spain and the Netherlands.
  • 53-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic and Germany.
  • 22-year-old female who travelled to the UK.
  • 63-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Germany.
  • 22-year-old male who travelled to Spain and the Netherlands.
  • 32-year-old male who travelled to the US.
  • 37-year-old male with pending travel history.
  • 34-year-old male with pending travel history.

