Coronavirus: SA surpasses 10 000 cases, with 194 deaths

Residents of Stjwetla Section in Alexandra township queue for Covid-19 swab tests outside a testing station on March 31, 2020. (Phill Magakoe, AFP)

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has surpassed 10 000, Health Minister Zweli Mkize said on Sunday.

The total now stands at 10 015.

Eight more deaths have been confirmed – three in the Western Cape, one in the Eastern Cape and four in Gauteng - bringing the total number of deaths to 194.

Mkhize, however, said he was encouraged by the number of recoveries, which was 4 173 as at 9 May.

The Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined make up 84% of the total new cases, Mkhize said.

341 336 tests have been conducted, with 49% of tests occurring in private facilities and 51% in public facilities.

17 257 tests had been conducted since the department's last report.

Breakdown