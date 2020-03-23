 

Coronavirus: SA's 'Patient Zero', his wife and 3 others sent home

2020-03-23 14:59

Kaveel Singh

South Africa's "Patient Zero" – the first person to test positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) – and three others have now tested negative and have been sent home.

A fifth person, the wife of "Patient Zero", was also sent home because she was asymptomatic.

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu announced this to members of the media at the Coastlands Umhlanga Hotel on Monday, where the government met with religious organisations.

"He ('Patient Zero') is out of the hospital and is free of the virus.

"He has no symptoms anymore and he has tested negative on two different occasions."

Patients released

Simelane-Zulu added that two patients in Addington Hospital were released on Saturday.

"They were tested twice, and on both occasions, tested negative. The wife of patient zero has also gone home."

She said that while the wife was not part of those who officially tested negative, she was sent home because she was asymptomatic.

READ | 'Its awesome' - Patient Zero and family discharged from hospital

Simelane-Zulu added that a patient at a private facility was also discharged.

"He also no longer has symptoms…once the virus is picked up, there is hope and people can be treated."

On 5 March, South Africa confirmed its first case – that of a 38-year-old Hilton man who had gone on holiday to Italy with his wife and eight friends.

Announcement

The man, his wife and their two children were isolated at home before he was transferred to Grey's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

At the time of publication, South Africa had 402 cases.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make an announcement on Monday night on strict government measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Stay up to date and stay healthy. Subscribe to Health24’s Daily Dose newsletter for important updates on the spread of the coronavirus. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab


Read more on:    pietermaritzburg  |  health  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus: South Africans stranded on cruise ships in Italy plead for government help

2020-03-23 12:51

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town wholesaler provides elderly with free coronavirus care packages
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 15:36 PM
Road name: Main Road Northbound

Northbound
Brackenfell 15:08 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Sweet Sunday for Daily Lotto winner 2020-03-22 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 