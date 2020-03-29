Coronavirus: Second SABC employee tests positive for Covid-19

A
second employee of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has tested positive
for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the broadcaster has announced.
The employee is based at the
SABC's headquarters at the Auckland Park office in Johannesburg, spokesperson
Mmoni Seapolelo said.
All staff members who worked in
the same area with the employee were already working from home and would
continue doing so, as part of the SABC's contingency plan to prevent the spread
of the deadly global pandemic, Seapolelo said.
This is the second employee to
test positive for the virus at the state broadcaster after another at the offices in Kimberley in the Northern
Cape also tested positive.
The offices have since been
closed as a precautionary measure and staff were quarantined, News24 previously reported.
