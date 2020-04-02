Coronavirus: Sex workers accuse police of beating them, while 'hunger is killing' them

Sex workers in Springs claim they have endured beatings by police since the Covid-19 lockdown. (Kimberly Mutandiro, GroundUp)

Female sex workers in Springs claim they have endured beatings from the police since the lockdown took effect.

Metro police and the SA Police Service regularly patrol the avenues and the Marikana spot where sex workers are known to solicit clients.

The women say they hide and then reappear as soon as the police are out of sight, according to a GroundUp report.

They still get clients despite the national lockdown. They say their economic survival is a greater worry to them than contracting Covid-19.

Attacks

Siphokazi*, a sex worker who is five months pregnant, showed GroundUp the bruises on her back

She said she was attacked on the evening of the second day of lockdown by an officer who jumped from a police van and used a sjambok to beat people in the street.

"When I told him l was pregnant, he beat me once more before stopping and told me to go indoors," she said.

She and two colleagues have been renting rooms at a guest lodge. Another colleague was arrested.

"We are not sure in which cell they are keeping our friend. Police should give us a break, really, because like everyone else, we need to survive."

Asanda also works from the Marikana spot. She said all she had left at home was some mealie meal.

"Hunger is killing us … My regular clients are not coming and police have arrested some ladies," she said.

In five days of the lockdown, she only managed to make R60.

"I am so broke and desperate right now. There is no way l will stay indoors. Police will have to kill me first if they want me indoors," she said.

'I have no choice'

Ntombi, who also works there, said: "Much as l am afraid of Covid-19 … l have no choice; l need the money."

Her home is in Germiston but she has been stuck in Springs since the lockdown.

However, for Siphesihle from Kwathema, it is almost business as usual.

"l had to plan to make sure that l do not fall short of clients during lockdown," she said. "I stay indoors at a friend's [place] in the avenues until clients call me. I only go out to meet clients."

Spokesperson for Springs police, Captain Johannes Ramphora, said: "Generally, everyone who is being non-compliant to the national call to stay at home during the lockdown is subject to arrest.

"Several people have been arrested over the past week and we can't say that there is any way of telling whether a person is a sex worker and who is not.

"We have no statistics of people who have been arrested at this point, as most of them are being released through the court."

Ramphora said sex workers should report assaults to the police station.

*All surnames withheld to protect the identities of the women