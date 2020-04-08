Coronavirus: Tshwane launches hotline ahead of mass testing programme

Ahead of the mass testing programme for Covid-19, the City of Tshwane has launched a hotline that will deal with all aspects of the pandemic.



In a statement on Wednesday, the City's head administrator, Mpho Nawa, announced the launch of the toll-free hotline which aims to raise awareness and educate the public about the virus.

"The initiative is aimed at bolstering existing channels of information and awareness by various stakeholders working towards a common vision of flattening the curve," Nawa said.

The hotline, which has been created in partnership with the University of Pretoria, is another tool to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to Nawa, the hotline would be operational between 08:00 and 17:00, adding it would be managed by clinical professionals.

The hotline will offer the following services:

Education and awareness related to Covid-19 matters.

Telephonic screening if people suspect they have contracted Covid-19, using an approved screening questionnaire.

Provide referrals to Covid-19 screening and testing sites.

Provide information and guidance about what precautionary measures to take.

Serve as a resource base for other health-related enquires.

"Should the need arise, the City will increase the operating hours in order to meet the demand from communities," Nawa said.

"In the next few days, the City will roll out mass testing and screening across identified sites in support of the presidential announcement. This will enable the government to effectively target hot spots and vulnerable areas."

Nawa also extended his gratitude to the university for seeing the value in an initiative of this nature.

"Indeed, the City relies on the generosity of public and private entities to lend a helping hand during such unprecedented times."