Coronavirus update: Sandton school closed after teacher quarantined

Grayston Preparatory School in Sandton has closed for the day, following concerns that one of its teachers had contact with 10 people who recently returned from Italy. Three people in the group of 10 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Grayston teacher is reportedly in isolation and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases contacted the teacher to request a test.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was informed about the school's closure on Monday. He added that officials would go to the school to get further information.

Mabona said the health department would be best suited to give further direction in the case.

Lwazi Manzi, the spokesperson for Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, told News24 that they were aware of the closure and would shed more light later on Monday.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that a 38-year-old Hilton businessman who was part of the Italy travel group was South Africa' s first coronavirus patient.

A 39-year-old woman from Gauteng, who was part of the same group, also tested positive, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday.

Then, on Sunday, the health ministry announced that the wife of the first coronavirus patient had also tested positive.

This is a developing story.

