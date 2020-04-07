Coronavirus: Western Cape Covid-19 cases up again

A sign shows the way to Tygerberg's Covid-19 isolation unit in Cape Town (Jenni Evans, News24)

Twenty-eight people were in hospital with Covid-19 in the Western Cape, and 10 in ICU as the case number in the province rose to 490, Premier Alan Winde said on Tuesday.

The number of cases on Monday was 462, according to the national Department of Health, and 475 according to the province's early notification system from laboratories.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced earlier that the total number of people testing positive was 1 749, and that 13 people had died.

The latest victim is a 60-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal who had advanced-stage cancer.

Winde also expressed condolences for the 57-year-old Western Cape man who died from diabetes and heart problems, as well as Covid-19.

The virus is known to complicate recovery in people already managing other health conditions.

Nurses who have been working during the pandemic were thanked, since Wednesday is also World Health Day.

In the statement, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: "Nurses and other health workers are at the forefront of the Covid-19 response, providing high quality, respectful treatment and care, leading community dialogue to address fears and questions, and, in some instances, collecting data for clinical studies.

"This World Health Day, let us support the nursing and midwifery workforces to ensure that they remain strong and fully enabled to provide the healthcare that is needed by our people."

In the meantime, the province screened and tested for Covid-19 in suburbs around Cape Town, and in Paarl.

The cases are in:

Western 153

Southern 123

Northern 25

Tygerberg 36

Eastern 19

Klipfontein 21

Mitchells Plain 7

Khayelitsha 5

Sub Districts Non-Metro:



Garden Route Bitou 5

Garden Route Knysna 13

Garden Route George 13

Garden Route Hessequa 5

Garden Route Mossel Bay 16

Garden Route Oudtshoorn 2

Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 16

Cape Winelands Drakenstein 6

Cape Winelands Breede Valley 5

Cape Winelands Langeberg 1O

Overberg Overstrand 9

Overberg Theewaterskloof 1

West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 2

West Coast Swartland 2

Unallocated: 5

