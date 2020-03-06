Coronavirus: What to do if you think you might be infected

The news of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in South Africa, has stirred concern among South Africans who fear they too may fall victim to the deadly virus.



However, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the risk that the virus would spread through South African communities was low as things stand.

At a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and staff from the NICD explained what South Africans should do and what would happen if they or family members tested positive for the virus.



The virus's main symptoms are fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

Professor Cheryl Cohen of the NICD said: "If you are concerned and you meet the case definition, ideally, you should call ahead to a healthcare facility to let them know you are coming, but you should seek care.

"If that's not possible, you should identify yourself very quickly at the facility, and make sure you don't mix with other people."

Tests

Mkhize said all private healthcare practitioners would do tests to exclude the common cold if somebody came in with respiratory tract infection symptoms.

"If it is more than that, they then send it to us."

He added private practitioners were aware there was a "next level" to escalate cases to the government.

People with confirmed COVID-19 infections will be treated at 10 designated hospitals.

