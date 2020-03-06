Coronavirus: What to do if you think you might be infected

The news of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in South Africa, has stirred concern among South Africans who fear they too may fall victim to the deadly virus.
However, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the risk that the virus would spread through South African communities was low as things stand.
At a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and staff from the NICD explained what South Africans should do and what would happen if they or family members tested positive for the virus.
The virus's main symptoms are fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
Professor Cheryl Cohen of the NICD said: "If you are concerned and you meet the case definition, ideally, you should call ahead to a healthcare facility to let them know you are coming, but you should seek care.
"If that's not possible, you should identify yourself very quickly at the facility, and make sure you don't mix with other people."
Tests
Mkhize said all private healthcare practitioners would do tests to exclude the common cold if somebody came in with respiratory tract infection symptoms.
"If it is more than that, they then send it to us."
He added private practitioners were aware there was a "next level" to escalate cases to the government.
People with confirmed COVID-19 infections will be treated at 10 designated hospitals.
They are Polokwane Hospital in Limpopo, Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mpumalanga, Steve Biko and Tembisa hospitals in Gauteng, Grace Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal, Klerksdorp Hospital in the North West, Kimberly Hospital in the Northern Cape, Pelonomi Hospital in the Free State, Livingstone Hospital in the Eastern Cape and Tygerberg Hospital in the Western Cape
People who have been in contact with a potentially infected person will be asked to go into quarantine.
Cohen said it entailed taking healthy people, who have been potentially exposed to an infected person, and separating them from society for a fixed period, in this case 14 days.
They will be monitored for any symptoms until the 14-day incubation period passes.
"That is to prevent them, if they have been infected, from spreading it," Cohen said.
They will stay at home and be regularly monitored by medical staff to ensure that if there are symptoms, they are rapidly tested.
Quarantine
Dr Kerrigan McCarthy of the NICD said, in a family situation, quarantine meant "maintaining a safe social distance from family members".
"At the first sign of symptoms, seek health care. And seek testing for COVID-19."
In a statement released on Thursday evening, the NICD urged South Africans to reduce the risk of acquiring COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by practising good hygiene, which include frequent hand washing, cough hygiene, staying at home when ill and keeping a distance from sick people with respiratory illness.
"Moreover, the influenza season is approaching, and the vaccine will soon be widely available. The NICD wishes to encourage the public to get the influenza vaccine to reduce the chance of illness which may be confused with COVID-19 as influenza presents similar signs as COVID-19," read the statement.
"The influenza vaccine is especially recommended for individuals who fall into the risk groups for severe influenza illness which include the elderly, those with underlying illness, including HIV positive persons and pregnant women."
The World Health Organisation recommends a person should stay at least a meter away from others.
The department has established a hotline, which is 0800 029 999, with information for the public that will now operate 24 hours a day.
