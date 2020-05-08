 

Coronavirus: Winde urges Ramaphosa to intervene as labs suffer 'backlogs'

2020-05-08 15:36

Tammy Petersen

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to request urgent intervention due to backlogs at the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) that are causing delays in test results, he said on Friday.

"Over the past two weeks, the Western Cape has more than doubled the total number of tests conducted as part of a targeted testing strategy aimed at identifying pockets of infection. We understand that as the Western Cape and other provinces have increased their focus on testing, this has placed strain on the NHLS and their resources," Winde said in a statement.

"Among the problems being experienced is a shortage of reagents and test kits which need to be imported from overseas. Policy decisions, such as the decision by the Department of Labour that a person must test negative before being allowed to return to work and other government departments requesting testing for their staff members, place additional strain on the system and further compound the problem."

Winde said he had requested that Ramaphosa intervene to support the NHLS and obtain the reagents and test kits required, as well as to address issues in the policy space.

"As a short-term solution, the Western Cape government has approached the private sector to access any additional available capacity. These labs are, however, also under severe pressure and [do] not offer any realistic short-term relief."

'Cluster outbreaks'

On Thursday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africa had 8 232 confirmed novel coronavirus cases.

He said the Western Cape had just below 50% of the number of cases nationally and was experiencing "cluster outbreaks" which needed mechanisms to deal with more strongly to reduce the rate of spread.

Ramaphosa and Mkhize are scheduled to visit the province next week and he is expected to discuss the NHLS matter with them in person, Winde said.

"Given the backlogs and delays, targeted testing is more important than ever, because we need to use every test as effectively as possible. The long delays result in waits of up to seven days for test results - putting extreme stress and pressure on those awaiting their test results," he said.

"In the acute hospital setting and for healthcare workers, we cannot afford to wait that long for test results. The delays in test results also have a knock-on effect, delaying the contact tracing process and increasing the risk of further spread of the virus."

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab


Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  alan winde  |  cape town  |  coronavirus  |  health  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19: Muizenburg police station in Cape Town closed after staffer tests positive

35 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: The Zumas stage virtual comeback, another Twitter meltdown for Mboweni
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Elsies River 15:40 PM
Road name: Halt Road

Mowbray 15:39 PM
Road name: Klipfontein Road Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-07 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Financial Services Audit Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R700 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Audit Manager

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
R420 000.00 - R480 000.00 Per Year

Senior Back End Developer

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R600 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 