 

Coronavirus: Winde will not self-isolate as Mbombo confirms exposure

2020-03-18 21:10

Azarrah Karrim

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. (Photo by Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Adrian de Kock)

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he has been advised there is no need to self-isolate or be tested after coming into contact with Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

Following an announcement on Wednesday by the French consul, Laurent Amar, that he had tested positive for Covid-19, Mbombo announced she would self-isolate after being in contact with Amar on at least three occasions.

Mbombo has not, however, tested positive for the virus.

Winde said he was also in contact with Mbombo, adding he had consulted a team of medical professionals who advised him it was unnecessary to self-isolate or be tested for Covid-19.

Monitoring

"She will be monitoring herself for any symptoms - such as a cough or fever - while working full-time from home," Winde said.

"Due to my exposure to Mbombo over a lengthy period of time today, I have taken advice from our team of expert medical professionals around what is the appropriate course of action for me to take in such circumstances.

"I would like to be clear - our medical experts have advised that there is no need for me to self-quarantine or be tested at this time."

Earlier this week, Winde took steps to begin working from home, saying he would continue to do so.

"I will be working full steam ahead, with my primary focus being on limiting the spread of this virus."

Read more on:    cape town  |  health  |  coronavirus
