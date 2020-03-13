 

Coronavirus: Wits medical student quarantined after coming into contact with someone who tested positive

2020-03-13 08:02

Azarrah Karrim

A medical student at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) has been quarantined after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The medical faculty also cancelled clinical activities for Friday.

According to a brief statement by Wits' Covid-19 management committee, the student is being monitored.

"[The student] has not displayed any symptoms of Covid-19.

"The student has been screened and test results are expected later today. However, as a precautionary measure, the faculty has cancelled the clinical activities scheduled for the student's class today (Friday)," the statement read.

It indicated that updates would be issued when more information was received.

Sixteen South Africans tested positive for the virus. All of them travelled abroad since the beginning of the year.

On Thursday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize also confirmed that The Ranch Resort outside Polokwane would be used as the quarantine site for South Africans who were repatriated from Wuhan, China, where the virus first emerged.

