Coronovirus update: Covid-19 patient admitted to KwaZulu-Natal hospital's isolation unit

Mediclinic has confirmed that a patient with Covid-19 has been admitted to Mediclinic Victoria hospital in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to a statement issued by Mediclinic, the patient has been accommodated in an isolation unit “where staff are trained and equipped to manage the patient according to the level of care the illness requires”.

“In strict accordance with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and National Department of Health Protocols, Mediclinic has implemented the necessary measures to manage any patients testing positive with the virus and to prevent any potential transmission in our facilities,” the statement says.

There are currently 24 positive Covid-19 cases in South Africa, of which 10 are in KwaZulu-Natal. Another 10 are in Gauteng, three in the Western Cape and one in Mpumalanga. The cases were from travellers coming into South Africa from other countries.