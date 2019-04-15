 

Correctional Services denies Dros rape accused overdosed on drugs

2019-04-15 16:02

Sesona Ngqakamba

The man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday. PHOTO: Deaan Vivier

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said it noted with dismay claims by organisation #NotInMyName that the Dros rape accused had overdosed on drugs.

The organisation tweeted that the man, who is accused of the rape of a seven-year-old girl at Dros in Pretoria, was admitted to Kalafong Hospital for a drug overdose. 

"We are told that 'he injects himself daily with a mixture of drugs they smuggle'. Angafi! He must still come and face the full might of the law," the organisation posted on the social media platform.

But the department said the organisation never engaged it about the circumstances which may have led to the 22-year-old being treated by medical professionals. 

READ: Alleged Dros rapist declared fit to stand trial

However, DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the alleged rapist had approached the correctional service's healthcare facility for medical attention and was examined. 

"According to our records, [the man] reported at our health care facility (in person) for medical attention and was examined by DCS health care professionals who then recommended that he be transferred to an external medical centre for further examination," Nxumalo said in a statement on Monday.

Nxumalo said the department could confirm that the man was stable and was waiting to be discharged and returned to the correctional facility.

News24 previously reported that the accused was expected to go on trial in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in September.  

The accused, who cannot be named until he has pleaded, has been charged with rape, assault, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and the possession of an illegal substance. 

During a previous court appearance, the court heard that the accused was found fit to stand trial after spending a month in Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital undergoing extensive evaluation.

*News24 has decided not to identify the accused until he has pleaded in court as stipulated in the Criminal Procedure Act. According to section 154(2b) of the Criminal Procedure Act: No person shall at any stage before the appearance of an accused in a court upon any charge referred to in section 153(3) or at any stage after such appearance but before the accused has pleaded to the charge, publish in any manner whatever any information relating to the charge in question. Section 153(3) refers to criminal proceedings related to sexual offences charges. Once the accused has pleaded to the charges, News24 will reveal his identity in accordance with the law.

